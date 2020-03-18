Japanese Man Who Threatened To Spread Coronavirus Dies: Report

A Japanese coronavirus patient who had threatened to spread the disease earlier this month reportedly died of the infection in hospital on March 18. According to local media reports, the 57-year-old tested positive for COVID-19 on March 4 and was instructed by the health authorities to stay at home in isolation.

However, the man reportedly told his family that he won’t abide by the instruction and “scatter the virus” in the city. He headed to an izakaya pub and a hostess bar that evening and was hospitalised on March 5. A week later, a woman who worked at the hostess bar tested positive. Both the establishments had to suspend the business owing to a possible threat and the man had been under investigation for alleged obstruction to the businesses.

Cloud on Olympics

While Japan has been able to rein in on the increasing number of COVID-19 cases, there have been still apprehensions about the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in the current situation. Japan has remained defiant against the idea of cancelling the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in the wake of the coronavirus crisis but the infection to Olympic Committee's deputy chief Kozo Tashima has again brought the issue to the fore.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe confirmed on March 17 that the Group of Seven (G7) leaders have supported the current plan of “complete” Olympics games even after the coronavirus pandemic. Abe reportedly told the G7 leaders that Japan is doing everything in power to prepare for the games and they want to aim for a complete event as proof that “mankind can defeat the new coronavirus”.

At a news conference, Japan’s Olympics Minister Seiko Hashimoto said that the term “complete” referred to holding the event as scheduled in the presence of spectators. Earlier, Hashimoto had dismissed the speculations over possible cancellation or postponement of Tokyo Olympics saying it is “inconceivable”. Hashimoto told the Parliament that the athletes have been making adjustments and preparations for this once-in-four-years event and it is inconceivable to cancel or postpone it.

(With inputs from agencies)