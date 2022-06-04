Japanese Octogenarian Man Kenichi Horie Becomes Oldest Person To Sail Solo Across Pacific

A Japan-based 83 years old ocean explorer scripted history by becoming the world's oldest individual to conduct a solo, uninterrupted 8,500-kilometer voyage across the Pacific Ocean on a yacht. According to a CNN report, Kenichi Horie, who journeyed the world's biggest ocean, has done the feat multiple times before. After sailing from San Francisco, California, on March 27, Horie arrived on Saturday at 2:39 a.m. (local time) on the 'Suntory Mermaid III', his 6-meter-long, one-ton yacht, in the Kii Channel, which divides Wakayama and Tokushima prefectures in western Japan, Kyodo News reported.

Horie spoke to CNN by satellite phone and said, “Don't let your dreams just stay as dreams. Have a goal and work towards achieving this and a beautiful life awaits". Furthermore, according to a report from Kyodo, the ocean adventurer said, “I am very happy that I was able to return home without major problems”. The Japanese man further added, “I am grateful for the support I received from you all.”

In addition to this, Horie added that he struggled in certain parts of his voyage, but that he was in touch with his family by contacting them on his satellite phone every day. He clarified, “If I did not call at least once a day they would worry," CNN reported.

The sailing yacht, Suntory Mermaid III, which went through Hawaii in April, relied on solar panels for power and Horie communicated with his crew on the ground by satellite phone, Kyodo News reported.

Horie's latest journey was identical to the one he took 60 years ago

Furthermore, the recent journey followed a path that was identical to the one he embarked on 60 years ago when he became the 'first yachtsman' to sail the Pacific without stopping but in reverse. Kenichi Horie, then 23 years old, travelled from Nishinomiya, Hyogo Prefecture, to the West Coast city in about 90 days, with no passport.

(Credit: AP)

His Pacific Ocean feat made Horie rise to popularity and he published a best-selling book about his adventure. The sailor has kept pushing himself on the water, including an uninterrupted solo trip around the globe in the early 1970s. According to the Kyodo News report, he travelled on a wave-energy-powered yacht for 7,000 kilometres from Hawaii to the Kii Channel in 2008.

(Image: AP)