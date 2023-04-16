Japanese PM Bomb Scare: Police Conducts Search Ops At Residence Of Suspected Bomber

Post the bomb scare in Japan amid PM Kishida's anticipated speech at Wakayama, Japanese police have carried out search operations at the home of a suspected bomber who threw up an apparent pipe bomb, reported NHK World-Japan. The 24-year-old man, Kimura Ryuji, had attacked the Japanese PM Fumio Kishida, before his address to the public at Saikazaki fishing port. Police have urged the residents in the neighbourhood to stay away as explosives have been used in the attack on Saturday. After the incident took place, Kimura Ryuji, from Hyogo City, was arrested by the police on the spot on suspicion of forcible obstruction of business.

Search ops at suspected bomber's residence

After Ryuji was taken into custody, he reportedly said, that he would only submit to questioning in the presence of his lawyers. The Japanese PM Kishida was on his visit to the fishing port in Wakayama city to support a candidate vying for a seat in an upcoming Lower House by-election. According to the local media reports, a cylindrical object was thrown into the crowd just as Kishida was about to begin his speech. Fortunately, Japanese PM Kishida was immediately rescued and moved away from the spot and was unharmed. One police officer suffered minor injuries, as per Japanese authorities. According to investigators, two such objects have been found at the site - one exploded while the suspect had another when he was subdued.

Further, investigators have been studying the structure of the explosive devices, suspecting that the devices could have been iron pipe bombs, as per the news reports. According to the prime minister, Police authorities have been questioning the explosion. Further, he apologized for causing concern during his speech broadcasted on Japan's public broadcaster NHK. "We are fighting an important election for our country," said Kishida. Further, Japanese Premier Fumio Kishida took to Twitter to affirm that he will "continue to stand on the stage of street speeches." He wrote, "We are now holding elections, the most important part of democracy for our country. I have to ask each and every one of you, who are the main players in this country, to clearly show your thoughts. With that thought in mind, I continue to stand on the stage of street speeches. I am determined to carry this important election through to the end, working together with the people."

