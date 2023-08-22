Japanese PM Kishida calls North Korea to stop its scheduled satellite launch

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida urged North Korea on Tuesday, August 22 to stop a planned satellite launch. North Korea's launch comes after less than three months after a failed effort saw a military satellite plunge into the sea in May. A North Korean rocket carrying a spy satellite plunged into the sea moments after liftoff which had a major setback.

The plan of the launch comes amid annual US-South Korean military drills that began Monday, August 21 and have been scheduled to run for 11 days. Notably, North Korea has regarded the regular US-South Korean military drills as a rehearsal for invading it and has expected to advance its provocative run of missile tests in reaction to the exercises. The Ulchi Freedom Shield drills have been computer-based command post-training. During this year’s training period, the US and South Korean militaries also planned more than 30 field training exercises.

Japan's PM calls on North Korea to stop the launch

In response to the North Korean notice, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida directed authorities to do everything possible to acquire and analyse information and prepare for any emergencies, according to his office, reported AP. Further, he has also called for a collaboration with the United States, South Korea, and other concerned countries in order to persuade North Korea not to perform the launch.

Taking to the X platform, formally known as Twitter, Kishida's office wrote," Instructions by the Prime Minister in Response to Notification that North Korea Plans to Launch a Ballistic Missile, Referred to as a "Satellite". In the tweet thread, three instructions were given which are as follows:

Execute all possible measures to gather and analyze information through the cooperation of the relevant ministries and agencies and provide information to the public in an appropriate manner. In coordination with the United States of America, the Republic of Korea, and other countries concerned, strongly urge North Korea to exercise restraint and refrain from conducting a launch. Take all possible measures to ensure the safety and security of the Japanese people, including fully preparing for contingencies

North Korea's satellite launch

Meanwhile, North Korea has notified that they would continue with plans to launch a satellite in the coming days, said one of the Japanese officials, reported AP. Kim's Korea informed that the launch would take place from Aug. 24 and the end of Aug. 30, said Japan’s coast guard.

According to the Coast Guard spokesperson Hiromune Kikuchi, the notice didn’t specify what type of satellite North Korea intends to launch but that he believes it possibly refers to one similar to the spy satellite in the May launch. Further, North Korea has also shared the three time zones that would be impacted by this launch, off the Korean Peninsula’s west coast, in the East China Sea and east of the Philippine island of Luzon.