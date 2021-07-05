Japanese PM Yoshihide Suga’s Party LDP Falls Short In Tokyo Elections

In a shocking turn of events at the Tokyo Elections, the Japanese ruling party under the leadership of Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga failed to secure majority seats in the metropolitan assembly. Even though the target had been considered within reach, the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) won 33 seats in Tokyo’s 127-member assembly, while its ally Komeito won 23 seats. The two parties have been angling to take a combined majority of 64 seats, reported Public Broadcaster NHK.

“Our Tokyo branch and headquarters will analyze the outcome together and prepare for next time,” he said.

Raising concern over the defeat chair of the LDP's election strategy committee, Taimei Yamaguchi said that the seats were likely to be a ‘little bit lower' than that was earlier anticipated. This election holds significance to the party as the Japanese PM’s tenure ends in September this year. Furthermore, this vote was keenly observed by the strategists to analyze the voter’s sentiment ahead of the Japanese lower house elections that are expected to be held by October. However, the prime minister while addressing the reporters at his office on Monday told that he “humbly” accepts the fact that they could not win a majority as promised.

The Japanese central Parties are divided over the government’s decision to hold the Olympics and Paralympics in the wake of rising Coronavirus infections in the city capital. Among other parties eyeing to secure seats in the upcoming general elections, the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan (CDPJ) has planned to hold a strong voice for the Olympics to be cancelled and/or postponed again due to the risk of coronavirus. Additionally, the Japanese Communist Party (JCP), is also instrumental in pushing for the Games to be cancelled outright.

Analysis

Voters on Sunday said that the prime concern for this year’s election was the government’s pandemic measures. With Tokyo witnessing a fresh upward graph in infections, the voters were dissatisfied and disappointed with Suga’s decision to push ahead with the Summer Olympics and Paralympics in the wake of the pandemic. During the election campaign, Tokyoites First Party called for the Olympics to be held without spectators, however, the LDP and its ally Komeito pledged to hold the Games. Suga restated that the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics would take place this summer amidst the rising concerns over the pandemic.

(Image credit: AP)