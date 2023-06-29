Japanese River Turns Blood Red, Local Residents Call It 'Venomous'

A food colouring spill near a port in Japan turned a running river blood crimson, frightening locals over the unexplained transformation. The river in Nago City, Japan's Okinawa, could be seen to have assumed a deep crimson colour.

A food colouring pigment had seeped into the river through the rain gutter, although there were no health dangers, according to officials of a beer plant, who verified this afterwards. Orion Breweries, a brewery, later apologised for "causing enormous trouble and worry" in a statement. Social media users from the area called the pouring crimson water "gruesome" and "venomous" in their posts.

Is that "venom" in the water?

The local residents have taken it to social media and have described the flowing red river as “gruesome” and “venomous”. According to a Japanese newspaper, the leak started in one of the cooling systems of the brewery which likely occurred on June 27, however, it was stopped at around 9.30 am local time.

Why the Japanese river turned Blood Red?

The Orion Breweries' officials have explained that the change in colour of the Japanese river is due to the chemical propylene glycol. This chemical has been used as a food additive by factories in the cooling process. It is to be noted that it is “generally recognised as safe” and has been frequently used in drug and cosmetic industries, said the US Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry.

According to the president of the Japanese beer company, Hajime Murano, they have been conducting an investigation into how the leak occurred. Further, he added that they would be taking measures to prevent such leakage from occurring again in future. A local health official said “no major impact on the environment” was expected from the leak, reported the Okinawa Times newspaper.