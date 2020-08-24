Japanese Small-town Museum Captures Pandemic Impact Vis A Vis Everyday Things

In Japan, a museum has now been dedicated to understanding the tragic COVID-19 pandemic through everyday things. As per reports, this museum is located in the town of Urahoro in Hokkaido, northern Japan. The town has less than 4,500 people and does not even have a McDonald’s or a movie theatre but now has the Historical Museum of Urahoro.

A glimpse for future generations

The museum attempts to give a glimpse of the current times to the future generations, showcasing exactly what it was like living during the pandemic and how life was profoundly changed due to social distancing norms and the ever-present fear of the coronavirus. The museum curator Makoto Mochida has stated that he was “fascinated by how things connect with people,”.

The concept of the museum has confused some people who believe Mochida is only hoarding junk. However, the museum curator believes his collection to be important. Among the items on the display, there are documents that show how children were instructed to shift to online schooling and there are directions and instructions on how to make a mask out of a handkerchief.

Thanks to a call that went out to residents, hundreds of items have been collected. During the days of the Spanish Flu, which occurred in 1918-1819, more than 50 million people died worldwide. Letters and diaries written by victims and survivors alike have provided a glimpse into the daily lives of the people living during the flu pandemic. As per Mochida, that is not possible for the coronavirus pandemic because all forms of correspondence have now become digital which have been lost in a ‘sea of cyberspace’.

The curator of the museum is currently planning a big exhibition next February. At the moment, there is a smaller display at the museum.

(Input/Image Credit AP)

