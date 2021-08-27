Japanese Tech Giant Launches Microbubble Bath To 'maintain Water Levels In Human Body'

Japanese company Rinnai, which had once garnered worldwide attention for its oil gas stove technology, has once again set to revolutionise the bathing experience. In its latest invention, it has developed the bathing machine based on the principle of thermal energy mechanisms. The tech company states that it aims to realize comfortable daily life based on the principle of contribution to society.

Rinnai has claimed that the latest micro and ultrafine bubble technology is a collection of its series that aims to provide a comfortable bathing experience. The company also claimed that the 'ultrafine bubble technology' penetrates the pores of the skin which further helps the skin to maintain the water level in the body.

All about the new technology

A micro bubble tub uses a pump and a portal to infuse the bathwater with millions of tiny bubbles. The system immerses tiny gas bubbles into the bathwater creating a milky white cloud of oxygen. Explaining the latest invention, the company claimed it has three categories when it comes to generating bubbles - milli, micro and ultrafine. It said the fine bubble is created by using accumulated technology.

"When developing, the point we particularly insisted is the circulating metal fittings. It is an entrance to spit out hot water. We have created and developed more than 30 works of the shape of this nozzle. The shape of this nozzle is the key device for making a small bubble. It creates a white and muddy effect of hot water," said Keisuke Goto. According to Rinnai, Micro and ultrafine bubbles technology are beneficial for health.

Apart from bathing, user can wash dish plates: Rinnai

Apart from its latest launch, Rinnai is also conducting a clinical trial in nursing homes for the elderly to further improve the functioning of the product. "By fantastically whitening the bath, it is a feature that a relaxing effect is created in daily bath time. It provides various effects at the same time, such as the effect of continuously warming the body and removing and rubbing dirt on the skin. We have a lineup for general households. In addition, if supplying hot water containing bubble, for example, the user can wash dish plate. Users can wash body in the shower without taking a bath. I think that many people will feel the effect," said Keisuke Goto. It is worth mentioning that the founder of Rinnai, Hidejiro Naito invented an oil gas cooking stove in 1918. The over century-old company continues to raise the quality of daily life by introducing new advanced products over the next hundred years.

(With inputs from ANI)

(Image Credit: ANI)