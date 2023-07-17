Japanese Woman Dials Fire Marshals, Cops To Rid Herself Of Loneliness; Arrested

Japanese authorities arrested a 51-year-old woman last week for making thousands of calls to fire and police departments. The woman, identified as Hiroko Hatagami, is said to have made 2,761 fake calls through a period of two years and nine months. Hatagami, a resident of Matsudo in Chiba prefecture in Japan's eastern Pacific coast, is said to have made the calls from various locations between August 2020 and May 2023. Asked why she made these frantic calls, Hatagami said she was lonely and wanted someone to listen to her and give her attention, Japanese news outlet The Mainichi reported.

Hatagami would often call for an ambulance claiming she was experiencing drug overdose, stomach ache or aching legs. Then when medical teams would arrive, she would say, "I don't want to take an ambulance...I didn't make the call." Once law enforcement caught wind of her act, Hatagami was given multiple warnings, which she ignored. On June 20, the fire department decided to finally register a police complaint against her, which prompted her arrest.

Hatagami not alone in her loneliness

While Hatagami's solution to her loneliness seems quaint, she is among thousands of Japanese women and men struggling with being alone. Nearly 1.5 million people in Japan are said to be experiencing loneliness. In November last year, Japan's children and families agency conducted a survey that found that about 2% respondents in the 15-64 age group identified as Hikkomori -- a Japanese term for people who have accepted social isolation as a way of life.

The Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour, and Welfare describes the word as a condition in which people reject leaving their homes and going to work. Instead, they choose to stay confined to their rooms for a period of more than 6 months.

After surveying 30,000 people, the poll also found that just over a fifth of respondents had been in the state from six months to less than a year. More than 20% admitted that they had encountered troubles in their interpersonal relationships. And about 18% of respondents attributed their loneliness to the pandemic.

Alone nation

Loneliness has emerged as a major concern in Japan. To the extent that the country had to create a Ministry of Loneliness in 2021. "Women are suffering from isolation more (than men), and the number of suicides is on a rising trend. I hope you will identify problems and promote policy measures comprehensively, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga had said when he appointed Tetsushi Sakamoto as the Minister of Loneliness.