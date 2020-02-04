Japanese Woman Speaks Fluent Bangla, Confesses Love For Roshogolla | Watch

A video of a Japanese woman speaking fluent Bangla is doing rounds on the internet where she even says that it is her favourite language. Facebook user Apurba Das uploaded a 7-minute-long video in which the girl named Sakura can be seen speaking in Bangla as well as Hindi. The video has garnered around 400k views and has been shared more than 10k times on Facebook.

Das shared the video with the caption, “A Japanese girl who loves Bengali more than many Bongs.”

In the video, Das said that he is in Japan and wants to introduce someone really interesting and then turns the camera towards Sakura. The Japanese girl then, speaking in Bangla, revealed that she studied Bangla at the Jadavpur University in Kolkata and has studied several works of Rabindranath Tagore. She added that she has seen Satyajit Ray’s films and loves Bengali dishes like Shorshe Ilish and Roshogolla.

“Namaskar, my name is Sakura, I work with TCS Japan. I studied Bangla at Jadavpur University, they have a Bengali department. I used to live in Gole Park (Kolkata). I would walk from Gole Park to Jadavpur,” said Sakura in the video.

Summer programme at Jadavpur

Sakura said that she was in Kolkata for a short summer programme and stayed there for two months. While studying the language, she liked reading Bangla and decided to stay for another six months. Later she went to Delhi to learn Hindi but liked Bangla over Hindi because found it rich with many expressions.

“ I have read Feluda’s stories (the famous detective created by Satyajit Ray). I have seen a few Bangla films too. I have seen Pather Panchali,” said Sakura.

A Facebook user named Mimosa Khatun, student of economics from Jadavpur University, commented on the post saying she still remembers her meeting with Sakura and her friends at the University. “She and her friends who were taking a course in Bangla in JU, and they mentioned they loved ‘Kabuliwaala’,” wrote Mimosa.

