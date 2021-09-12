Japan's 50% Population Fully Vaccinated Against COVID, Govt Seeks To Ease Restrictions

Months after commencing mass inoculation against coronavirus, Japan has successfully vaccinated more than 50 per cent of its population. Despite the shortage of jabs and widespread vaccine scepticism, the country has successfully administered more than 127,420,574 shots, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Meanwhile, speaking to NHK News, Yasutoshi Nishimura, who is in charge of vaccination in the country, confirmed that nearly 60 per cent of Japanese residents are expected to get vaccinated by the end of September.

Since its initial outbreak, Japan has registered a total of 1,632,091 cases of COVID-19, out of which 16,742 have died. However, with the new immunity rates, the administration is studying a roadmap for easing restrictions around November when the majority of Japanese residents are expected to be fully immune, according to Associated Press. It further revealed that initial steps would involve fully vaccinated people and those with negative COVID reports to travel, party outdoors and attend mass events.

Japan suspends use of 1.63m doses of Moderna vaccines

After contaminations were reported in unused vials, Japan suspended the use of around 1.63 million doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine. The health ministry had stated that the tainting was reported from several vaccination centres in the country. Following this, Moderna asked its Spanish manufacturer Rovi to investigate the issue. "The detection of this particulate matter refers to certain vials of one product lot distributed exclusively in Japan. The origin of this manufacturing incident may be in one of ROVI’s manufacturing lines,” the company said in a statement, reported the international news agency.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said that the government is taking steps to minimise the impact of the suspension of Moderna's vaccine in the country's vaccination process. “We will do utmost in order to avoid any impact on vaccination progress, especially at worksites and large-scale centres,” Kato said.

(With inputs from AP)

(Image: AP)