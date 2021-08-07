Japan's COVID-19 Cases Top 1 Million, Infections Spread Beyond Olympics Host City

Japan has touched the grim milestone of one million COVID-19 infections on Friday, August 6, as the virus spread from the Olympic host city of Tokyo to other urban areas, and the country faces an unprecedented surge of Delta variant cases, reported the Japanese media. As per the country's Finance Ministry, Taro Aso, the driver of the Finance Minister, had contracted COVID-19, prompting him to self-quarantine at home. Aso has not shown any symptoms, but a PCR test was conducted and its results will be known on Saturday, according to the Kyodo News.

With 15,645 fresh coronavirus cases registered on Friday, Japan's cumulative tally of COVID-19 cases has reached over 1 million since the pandemic began last year. Since the start of the Tokyo Olympics on July 23, infections have increased by 144,000. However, it was reiterated by Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga that the Games did not cause a rise in cases.

COVID cases on rise in other cities

The COVID-19 tally in Tokyo rose to 4,515, just behind Thursday's record of 5,042 cases. Also, the number of new cases in Kanagawa quadrupled in less than two weeks. Meanwhile, infections in Osaka, the biggest city in the country's west, rose to a record-breaking 1,310, indicating that the virus has been spreading quickly outside Tokyo.

Despite the apparent rapid spread of infections from the capital to other parts of the country, Suga was cautious about extending the state of emergency to the entire country. In the months leading up to the general elections in October, Suga may still come under pressure due to the worsening health crisis. Appealing to the netizens to follow COVID protocols, he asserted that local conditions must be considered. He also stated that any decision about spectators at the Paralympics, which will take place from August 24 to September 5, will be made after the Olympics conclude on August 8.