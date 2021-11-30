Japan's Crown Prince Slams 'slanderous' Media Coverage Of Daughter Mako's Engagement

Japanese Princess Mako left the world flabbergasted after she announced marriage to her college sweetheart and commoner Komuro Kei. Since her announcement, it became a routine affair for not only the local media outlets but several prestigious international publications as well. Slamming those media reports as slandeerous, Japan's crown prince reprimanded the"unfortunate articles" for publishing stories "without verifying facts". According to a report by The Guardian, Crown Prince Akishino, the emperor's brother, was addressing a press conference on Tuesday when he was questioned about some media reports related to her daughter Mako's wedding.

"If you read the tabloids, well – I’m not certain how to tell this exactly – but there’s a number of things in there that are fabricated, although there are also some opinions we should listen to," The Guardian quoted Akishino as saying during a presser held to mark his 56th birthday on November 30.

Notably, quashing months of disapproval and controversies, Japanese Princess Mako married an aspiring lawyer Kei Komuro, after quitting her royal status earlier in October. The couple is now scheduled to leave for New York where Kei will seek a future in the field of law. While Mako has been engaged to Kei since 2017, their relationship has been in controversy, primarily due to a financial dispute involving Kei's mother. Since the controversy erupted, the Prince said Mako had suffered serious depression and other mental health issues. "As for news pieces on the internet, there are also tonnes of criticisms ... and some of them say really terrible stuff," The Guardian quoted Akishino as saying.

Couple did not hold presser due to "ill-reporting"

According to him, this was the best example to learn the "repercussions of media coverage." "There are people who are deeply hurt by this slander." Further, he said that the couple was set to hold a press conference but the "ill media coverage" and the "mental status" of Mako did not permit the couple to do so. "That's the main reason of issues a press statement after the marriage," Akishino said. "Until the last minute, she had desired the presser to be a two-way one, but it was challenging due to her complex Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)," according to the Kyodo news agency.

Image: AP