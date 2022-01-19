Japan's Emperor Naruhito Recites Poem Hoping For End Of COVID; Wants Traveling To Restart

Japanese Emperor Naruhito expressed hope for the end of the COVID-19 pandemic in a poem recited at an annual ceremony on January 18. Naruhito expressed hope for the day when the spread of COVID-19 was contained and people again start traveling to the rest of the world from Japan and travelers from around the world visit Japan. The theme of this year's poetry reading was "mado," meaning "window" and the event was held at the Imperial Palace.

The poetry reading ceremony was attended by Japanese Emperor Naruhito, Empress Masako and Crown Prince Fumihito, the emperor's brother, reported Kyodo News. The New Year Poetry Reading Ceremony was not attended by Princess Aiko, the daughter of Emperor Naruhito, even though she released her first poem. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the ceremony was held with a reduced number of participants and people in the ceremony wore face masks and shields in order to prevent the spread of the virus.

In the poem, the Japanese Emperor Naruhito expressed hope that once the COVID-19 pandemic is contained, the people again start travelling to and from Japan. Princess Aiko expressed her excitement when she went to Eton College to attend a summer school program while she was a second-year student at Gakushuin Girls Senior High School. During the program, she stayed at the dormitory of Eton college and learned about British culture through English lessons and visits to museums and historical sites. Empress Masako wrote about the view from the family's new residence after they moved from Akasaka Palace to Fukiage Palace in September 2021. The translation of the poem written by Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako provided by the Imperial Household Agency reads as follows:

"As our contacts with the world

Remain difficult,

I earnestly hope for a day

When the window opens to the world," Emperor Naruhito wrote in the poem.

"Looking through the windows

Of the Fukiage Palace, our new residence,

We enjoy the greenery

Of the great trees around us," Emperor Masako wrote in the poem.

Japan plans to impose COVID restrictions

As the COVID-19 cases continue to witness a rise driven by the highly transmissible Omicron variant, the Japan government is all set to announce new restrictions in Tokyo and other regions. The plan of the government to impose COVID-19 restrictions in 13 areas has been approved by the government-commissioned expert's panel on Wednesday, 19 January, according to AP. The 13 regions of Japan will be put under restrictions from Friday until February 13 and they will be announced by Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at the government taskforce meeting on Wednesday.

