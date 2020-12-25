Japan's Ex-PM Shinzo Abe Apologises Over Cherry Blossom Scandal, Corrects His Remarks

Former Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has apologised for not fulfilling his “moral obligations” over the unreported political funds involving nearly 30 million yen or $289,807. Abe even rectified his statements made in the past over the ‘Cherry Blossom Scandal’. On December 25, Abe told the parliamentary committee that he would like to “deeply apologise” for repeatedly denying the allegations that his administration had subsidised cherry blossom viewing parties for his supporters from 2016 to 2019, violating Japan's political funding laws.

"I would like to deeply apologise to the people and all members of the ruling and opposition parties," Abe said, bowing his head.

"Even though the accounting was done without my knowledge, I am keenly aware of my moral obligations," he added.

Read - COVID-19: Japan Plans To Vaccinate Ages 65 And Above, Frontline Workers In First Round

Read - Japan Adopts Green Growth Plan To Go Carbon Free By 2050

Cherry Blossom Scandal

Prosecutors decided not to indict the PM that stepped down in August, as they sought to build a case against his secretary for allegedly not recording incomes and expenditures related to annual cherry blossom viewing parties in Tokyo between 2015 and last year. Now, the funding scandal could harm the country’s current PM, Yoshihide Suga, who served as chief Cabinet secretary under Abe and defended the then-leader over the scandal during news conferences.

According to the prosecutors, the total revenues and cost not declared in political fund reports may exceed ¥40 million. The failure to list the expenditure in annual funds is a possible violation of political funding laws. According to reports, the constituents, who travelled to Tokyo from Abe’s constituency in Yamaguchi prefecture, paid just ¥5,000 each to have dinner at expensive hotels on the eve of the cherry blossom events.

Hotel receipts had shown that the full cost of the banquet-style meals at two luxury hotels came to a total of ¥23m over five years. Further, Abe’s secretary has confirmed to prosecutors that the support group had made up the shortfalls. The cherry blossom viewing party is hosted by the PM almost every year since 1952 and it is a springtime event originally meant to honour sportspeople, celebrities and other citizens who have excelled in their fields.

(with inputs from AP)

Read - Japan Delays Gender-equality Goals In New Five-year Plan

Read - Japan Welcomes Brexit Deal Betwen UK And EU

