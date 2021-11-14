Japan's Ex-princess Mako Moves To NY With Husband After Wedding, Renounces Royal Title

Former Japanese princess Mako Komuro and her husband moved to New York, United States to start their new life in a rented one-bedroom apartment in New York City days after the former gave up her royal title and married her college sweetheart. The duo left Japan for New York on Sunday, November 14, a source familiar with the development told NHK. The 30-year-old newlywed couple departed from Haneda airport in Tokyo. They tied the knot on Tuesday several years after the public scrutiny and were residing in a condo in Tokyo. Mako exited Japan's royal family in order to marry her civilian boyfriend on October 26 in a subdued ceremony attended by the imperial family members. As they departed from Tokyo, the two were greeted by the supporters, family, and loved ones.

Mako had grabbed headlines after she turned down a one-off million-dollar payout. The Japanese Princess of Akishino reportedly rejected the giant paycheck from the government and renounced her royal titles to marry her longtime lover. Japanese laws require the titles for the royals to be forfeited in order to marry a common citizen and the Japanese princess of Akishino gave away her royal privileges for the sake of marrying a commoner. For her wedding, the Japanese princess held a rather simple and formal Shinto betrothal ceremony instead of a lavish function. The couple had reportedly met at International Christian University where they pursued the education together and then became acquainted at a restaurant in the Shibuya district of Tokyo, later.

“First, I was attracted by his bright smile,” the Japanese princess was quoted saying by Telegraph. While Komuro proposed to the princess in December 2013, the couple had been in a long-distance relationship as Mako pursued her master’s degree in Art Museum and Gallery Studies at Leicester University in England. She graduated in 2016. The Imperial Household announced the couple’s plan to get married in 2021 back in November 2018.

Husband of Japanese ex-princess fails New York bar exam

The Newlywed husband of former princess Mako, Kei Komuro, was reported to have failed the New York State bar examination this week, a source familiar with the matter told the Kyodo news agency. The civilian man who has embarked to start a new life with the niece of Emperor Naruhito in New York, US performed poorly in his academics and is expected to retake the exam in February, according to the source. Kei Komuro did not make it on the pass list which was released by the exam's organizer Friday, just a few days after his marriage with the Japanese princess who gave up her royal status to marry him.

Komuro had started working as a law clerk at a legal firm in New York after he graduated from Fordham University's law school with a Juris Doctor degree in May. He applied for a bar exam in July which was attended by 9,227 students other than himself. At least 5,791 passed, as per Kyodo, but Komuro failed. He was expected to submit a re-exam application between November 1 and 30 although it remains unclear if he has done that.

