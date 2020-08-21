Japan's Famous Ninja Museum Raided, 1 Million Yen Stolen In Late Night Heist

A ninja museum located in central Japan has been raided, with burglars taking off with more than one million yen (about $9,000). As per Japanese media outlet Kyodo News, the thieves were able to steal the money from the museum's office safe after breaking open the door with a crowbar. Officials found the 150kg safe and its contents missing upon entry.

Ninja museum burglarised

The break-in occurred at the Iga ryu Ninja Museum on Monday night. The museum is dedicated to the famous Iga ninja clan and its long history. The safe that was stolen from the office is reported to have admission fees of almost 1,100 people.

The Iga ryu Ninja Museum is a popular tourist attraction that allows visitors to learn about the Japan's ninja histroy, as well as throw ninja weapons and watch live demonstrations.

The Iga museum was reportedly unmanned from 5:30 pm on August 16 and the alarm alerted police of a break at 1:30 the next day. The neighbouring Shiga prefecture is home to another very famous ninja clan, the Koka clan.

Resurgence of Coronavirus

Japan is currently experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases. The country is reported to have crossed 60,000 confirmed virus cases. Resurgences in Tokyo and other urban areas have shown no signs of slowing down. On August 20, Japan recorded 1,100 positive virus cases with Tokyo being responsible for 33 of those cases.

The Japanese capital recorded 207 and 186 cases on August 18 and August 19 respectively. Despite having recorded over 60,000 cases, Japan has suffered less than 1,500 virus-related deaths. The vast majority of deaths Japan has experienced have occurred in primarily those over 60.

The COVID-19 pandemic which saw its first outbreak in a wet market in Wuhan, China last year has now spread all across the world. The virus, named COVID-19 by the World Health Organisation, has infected over 22 million people worldwide with the global death toll reaching over 794,000.

