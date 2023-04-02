Japan's Foreign Minster Seeks Release Of National During Meeting With Chinese Counterpart

The top Japanese diplomat, foreign minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, commenced discussions with his Chinese counterpart Qin Gang in Beijing on Sunday. During the talks, it is anticipated that Hayashi will request the swift release of a Japanese businessman who is being held on suspicion of espionage, as well as conveying Tokyo's concerns regarding a territorial dispute, reported Kyodo news.

During his opening statement, Hayashi emphasised the growing significance of maintaining a "constructive and stable" bilateral relationship between Japan and China, as agreed upon by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Chinese President Xi Jinping during their summit discussions in November of last year. He acknowledged the existence of "many challenges," but emphasised the importance of upholding this relationship.

Qin, for his part, recognised that this year marks the 45th anniversary of the signing of the bilateral Peace and Friendship Treaty in 1978. He stressed the need to make the "right choices" to honour the spirit of the agreement. Qin pledged to collaborate with Hayashi to facilitate more exchanges and dialogue, with the goal of "moving ahead by removing obstacles" and strengthening the relationship between the two countries.

This meeting marks the first time that Hayashi and Qin have met in person. Hayashi's visit to China is also significant as he is the first Japanese foreign minister to visit the country since December 2019. Qin, who became the Chinese foreign minister towards the end of last year, is also participating in the meeting.

Later on Sunday, Hayashi is scheduled to meet with China's foreign policy chief Wang Yi and Premier Li Qiang. Hayashi's meeting with Li is particularly noteworthy, as he is the first Japanese minister to meet with Li since he became the premier last month.

Various points of contention between Beijing & Tokyo

Astellas Pharma Inc., a Japanese pharmaceutical company, had a senior employee detained in China last month on suspicion of espionage. Tokyo has been advocating for the prompt release of the individual and requesting that consular access to the Japanese citizen be granted.

It is expected that the Japanese minister will also express concern regarding the frequent entry of Chinese vessels into waters near the Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea, which Japan controls, but which Beijing claims as its own. Additionally, he is expected to raise the issue of joint military exercises between China and Russia near Japanese territory.

Regarding Taiwan, which is a self-governed democratic island that Beijing claims as part of its territory, Hayashi is anticipated to emphasise the significance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait. He is likely to bring attention to the growing military pressure from China in the area.

Hayashi is also expected to urge China to take on a responsible role in promoting peace and stability in Ukraine based on international law. Ukraine has been defending itself from a Russian invasion that commenced in February 2022.

In March, Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin met in Moscow, where Moscow reportedly praised Beijing's proposal for a cease-fire and a political resolution to the crisis in Ukraine.

Critics have argued that the Chinese plan lacks impartiality, as it does not include a call for Russia to withdraw its troops from Ukraine.

It is possible that during the ongoing talks, Qin may bring up Japan's recent decision to tighten export controls for advanced chip manufacturing equipment. This measure has been viewed by some as an attempt to impede Beijing's development of advanced semiconductors that could have military applications.

It is anticipated that the Chinese minister will also express Beijing's concerns over Tokyo's plan to discharge treated radioactive water from the damaged Fukushima nuclear plant into the sea later this year.

In November of last year, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed to arrange a visit to China by Hayashi during their meeting in Bangkok.