Japan's Fukushima Nuclear Plant Preps To Release Radioactive Water Into The Ocean: In Pics

At Japan’s tsunami-wrecked Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant, giant blue pipes have been constructed to bring in torrents of seawater to dilute treated, radioactive water.
The International Atomic Energy Agency has looked at Japan’s wastewater-release plan and said it would cause negligible radioactivity in the sea and no effect on neighboring countries.
The plans continue to draw strong protest and no starting date has been set. Japan’s fishing industry fears it will destroy the reputation of the country's seafood.
Hong Kong announced on July 12, it would ban seafood imports from 10 Japanese prefectures once the release begins, and Beijing has threatened possible new restrictions on the Chinese mainland.
The blue pipelines at the coastal plant are designed to dilute treated water with hundreds of times the volume of seawater, in a primary pool.
Later, the treated water from the tanks will be transported through a much thinner single pipeline after treatment, mixing and testing.
The diluted water will slowly be sent to a secondary pool before hitting a tunnel for a gradual, offshore release — over the span of decades — at an exit point 1 kilometre (1,000 yards) off the coast.