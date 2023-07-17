Last Updated:

Japan's Fukushima Nuclear Plant Preps To Release Radioactive Water Into The Ocean: In Pics

A look at the ground-breaking process that will release treated, radioactive water into the Pacific Ocean from Japan's Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant.

Rest of the World News
 
| Written By
Digital Desk
Japan’s Fukushima nuclear plant radioactive water
1/10
Image: AP

At Japan’s tsunami-wrecked Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant, giant blue pipes have been constructed to bring in torrents of seawater to dilute treated, radioactive water.

Japan’s Fukushima nuclear plant radioactive water
2/10
Image: AP

The radioactive water will then be discharged gradually into the Pacific Ocean.

Japan’s Fukushima nuclear plant radioactive water
3/10
Image: AP

The International Atomic Energy Agency has looked at Japan’s wastewater-release plan and said it would cause negligible radioactivity in the sea and no effect on neighboring countries.

Japan’s Fukushima nuclear plant radioactive water
4/10
Image: AP

The plans continue to draw strong protest and no starting date has been set. Japan’s fishing industry fears it will destroy the reputation of the country's seafood.

Japan’s Fukushima nuclear plant radioactive water
5/10
Image: AP

Hong Kong announced Wednesday, it would ban seafood imports from 10 Japanese prefectures once the release begins, and Beijing has threatened possible new restrictions on the Chinese mainland.

Japan’s Fukushima nuclear plant radioactive water
6/10
Image: AP

Hong Kong announced on July 12, it would ban seafood imports from 10 Japanese prefectures once the release begins, and Beijing has threatened possible new restrictions on the Chinese mainland.

Japan’s Fukushima nuclear plant radioactive water
7/10
Image: AP

The blue pipelines at the coastal plant are designed to dilute treated water with hundreds of times the volume of seawater, in a primary pool. 

Japan’s Fukushima nuclear plant radioactive water
8/10
Image: AP

Later, the treated water from the tanks will be transported through a much thinner single pipeline after treatment, mixing and testing.

Japan’s Fukushima nuclear plant radioactive water
9/10
Image: AP

The diluted water will slowly be sent to a secondary pool before hitting a tunnel for a gradual, offshore release — over the span of decades — at an exit point 1 kilometre (1,000 yards) off the coast.

Japan’s Fukushima nuclear plant radioactive water
10/10
Image: AP

Rafael Mariano Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency presents IAEA's comprehensive report on Fukushima Treated Water Release to Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

COMMENT
More Photos
View all
In Pics: Hong Kong braces as Typhoon Talim sweeps towards China, Vietnam with strong winds

In Pics: Hong Kong braces as Typhoon Talim sweeps towards China, Vietnam with strong winds
IN PICS | PM Modi's visit to the UAE; Energy, Food Security & Climate Change discussed

IN PICS | PM Modi's visit to the UAE; Energy, Food Security & Climate Change discussed