Japan’s Fukushima Radioactive Water Release Meets Global Safety Standards: South Korea

South Korea on Friday backed Japan's plan to discharge more than 1 million tonnes of treated radioactive water from its earthquake-hit Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant. The radioactive water meets global safety standards and has the UN nuclear watchdog International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA's) approval, Japan's government said.

While the release of chemically-treated radioactive water from the crippled plant north of Tokyo has caused concerns among global climate groups and environmentalists, Japan's steadfast Asian ally South Korea, which had previously expressed worry about food contamination, is vouching for the Fukushima nuclear power plant's water being released into the Pacific Ocean.

Tokyo has utilised most of the plant's water to cool the reactors. South Korea now says that the Japanese plant's radioactive water meets the safety standards and poses negligible environmental and health hazards.

Release will have 'insignificant and negligible impact on South Korea': Minister

Bang Moon-kyu, minister of the Office for South Korean Government Policy Coordination, said at a press conference, that the months of assessment have shown that the effect of the radioactive water released from Fukushima will have an insignificant and negligible impact on South Korea. Officials in Seoul downplayed the impact saying that there was unnecessary & excessive fear among the members of the public. They argued that the radiation tests performed on the fish imported from Japan showed no negative results.

Japan has been planning to dump the nuclear plant's contaminated wastewater in the ocean for over 12 years since the disaster struck. It says it has no other option as it is running out of space. The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, visited Japan on Tuesday to inspect Fukushima and prepare a safety review report that was later presented to Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

IAEA's report stated that Japan's 1.32 million metric tons of wastewater from the plant will have a “negligible” impact on people and the environment. Critics, however, have little faith in the IAEA report as they argue that a Hydrogen isotope called radioactive Tritium cannot be removed as there is no technology yet to do so.