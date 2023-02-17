Japan's H3 Rocket Launch Aborted After Two Solid Booster Fails To Ignite

Japan's first-ever powerful new H3 rocket aborted its launch on Thursday evening. A test flight from Japan's Tanegashima Space Center was supposed to send an Earth-observing satellite to orbit. But, it seems that Japan's new rocket will have to wait a bit longer to enter space. Taking to Twitter, JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) wrote, "The Live stream of the first H3 Launch Vehicle (#H3 TF1) with Advanced Land Observing Satellite-3 (ALOS-3) onboard has just started now. Please join us on our JAXAChannel!"

They also shared the link to their live stream. The $1.5-billion H3 rocket mission has been jointly developed by JAXA and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries which is a successor to the H-2A rocket, which is due to retire after its milestone 50th launch expected within the coming years to end its 20-year service, reported AP.

“I know many people were waiting for and looking forward to this day. I’m so sorry and I feel extremely regretful and frustrated myself,” said JAXA mission manager Masashi Okada while addressing a news conference.

JAXA's H3 rocket aborted

The H3 rocket was able to make it all the way through the countdown to T-0 which took place at 8:37 p.m. EST (10:37 a.m. Japan Standard Time on Feb. 17) However, the mission was aborted as its two solid rocket boosters did not ignite, as seen in the live stream, which was provided by the JAXA.

"Regarding today's scheduled launch of H3 Launch Vehicle, we have a report that the main engine was ignited but that the SRB-3s were not," read the press release published by Japan's space company.

"We will investigate the cause as soon as possible and do our utmost to try again," said JAXA mission manager Masashi Okada. He has not shared a specific timeline but said he hopes to resolve the problem and attempt another launch before the current launch window closes on March 10.