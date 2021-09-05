Japan, on 3 September, organised the World Stamp Exhibition to mark the establishment of the postal service in the country. The grand event, which was organised at the country's largest convention centre Pacifico Yokohama, was the sixth edition of the exhibition. It has been organised every 10 years since 1971. As this was the 150th anniversary of the commencement of the postal service in Japan, the title of the event was- "The PHILANIPPON 2021". In order to attract more visitors this year, an arrangement was made to showcase the history and culture interlinked with the postal service and was also displayed during the event. Also, the officials tried to showcase the journey, as well as the future potential of the industry.

Have a look at the International stamp exhibition:

The officials reiterated using newly developed delivery robots and drones to fasten the transportation of the products. An official of the postal service informed that a special stamp collection for the Olympic and Paralympics games were also arranged to attract the young generations. "We are exhibiting many items like old post boxes and staff uniform, also an old variety of stamps and other goods. We also introduce rare world stamps. For example, this is the time of the Olympic and Paralympics games so we exhibit a special stamp collection for the event," an official at Japan Post said. "We want to attract young people so we issued different figures and characters. We will keep introducing new ideas."

International stamp exhibition attracts thousands of visitors

It is worth mentioning that the first World Stamp Exhibition was held in London in 1890 when the delivery service had completed its 50 glorious years in delivering happiness to crores of people. According to the official, the organisation was planning to revamp the service by engaging the latest technology in order to deliver the products in no time. "Today, The Philanippon 2021 with the theme "Celebrating 150 years of service, Delivering new value tomorrow" is dedicated to popularising the postal service," added the official. Further, he said that the goal of the carnival was to expand and develop stamp collecting, philately not only in Japan but also throughout the world. "I came to buy the international stamp edition and get it stamped at the booth; I do not want to only use the internet and email to send messages as I still like using stamps and letters,'' said a Visitor.

