Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who received his QUAD counterparts in Tokyo for the fourth leaders’ summit, averred on Tuesday that “We should not let what’s happening in Ukraine happen in Indo-Pacific”. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Joe Biden and Australia’s newly-elected PM Anthony Albanese are in Tokyo for the summit and were hosted by Kishida.

Addressing the press ahead of the summit, the Japanese PM said that the Indo-Pacific should avoid aggression similar to Russia’s. Kishida underscored, “Showing QUAD commitment to free, open Indo-Pacific important”. He also said, “We should listen carefully to voices of the countries in the ASEAN, South Asia as well as the Pacific Island countries, so as to further advance cooperation, conducive to solving urgent issues facing the vision (for Indo-Pacific Region)."

Kishida also noted, “Russian invasion of Ukraine squarely challenges the principles which are enshrined in the UN Charter”.

#LIVE | Russian invasion of Ukraine squarely challenges the principles which are enshrined in the UN Charter: Japanese PM Fumio Kishida at Quad Leaders' Summit in Tokyo



Tune in - https://t.co/hLYdf2mUFS pic.twitter.com/pXclmS9kB2 — Republic (@republic) May 24, 2022

Fourth Quad Leaders summit in Tokyo

The leaders of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue kickstarted the fourth summit in person in Tokyo on May 24. They first met virtually in March 2021. It was followed by an in-person summit in Washington DC in September 2021 and a virtual meeting in March 2022.

Ahead of the meeting, Australian PM Albanese, who acquired office only recently, pledged on Tuesday that his government is “committed to working with your countries. The new Australian government gives priority to taking action on climate change & building a more resilient Indo-Pacific region through economic, cyber, energy, health & environmental security”.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden slammed his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin at his opening address at the Quad summit. Biden said, “Putin is just trying to extinguish a culture. This is more than just a European issue, it's a global issue. Global food crisis may worsen by Russia blocking Ukraine from exporting its grains. As long as Russia continues the war, the US will work with its partners”.

“US will be a strong, steady & enduring partner in the Indo-Pacific. We are Indo-Pacific powers. As long as Russia continues the war, we are going to be partners and lead a global response. We stay together for the shared values & vision we have,” the US President also said.

#LIVE | US will be a strong, steady & enduring partner in Indo-Pacific. As long as Russia continues the war, we are going to be partners and lead a global response. We stay together for the shared values & vision we have: Joe Biden https://t.co/hLYdf2DXHS pic.twitter.com/iBM6FxOIPX — Republic (@republic) May 24, 2022

Image: @MEAIndia/Twiter