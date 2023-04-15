Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida took to Twitter on Saturday to deliver his first remark since an explosion at a port in Wakayama City disrupted his rally and prompted his evacuation. Unharmed and seemingly undeterred, Kishida vowed to stand at the forefront of public speeches and rallies as the country begins to hold elections.

"We are now holding elections, the most important part of democracy for our country. I have to ask each and every one of you, who are the main players in this country, to clearly show your thoughts. With that thought in mind, I continue to stand on the stage of street speeches," he said in a tweet.

Japan PM Kishida resumes political campaign after explosion at rally

"I am determined to carry this important election through to the end, working together with the people," he said in his first tweet since Saturday's explosion," he added. Kishida also urged Hirofumi Kado of Wakayama District 1 of the House of Representatives to use his power to support a Liberal Democratic Party candidate that he endorsed during Saturday's ill-fated rally.

"I would like you to use your power to boost the candidate that we, the Liberal Democratic Party, endorsed with confidence and pride. Thank you very much," he wrote. Kishida's remarks come after a bomb scare ensued at his rally at Wakayama's Saikazaki fishing port when an unidentified man threw an explosive directly at him.

The Japanese PM was immediately rushed to safety, and the suspect was arrested at the scene by authorities. The incident comes merely nine months after Kishida's predecessor Shinzo Abe was assassinated in the middle of a political campaign speech in Japan's western city of Nara. It also comes before a string of Group of Seven (G7) ministerial meetings that are slated to commence this weekend in Hiroshima.