Japan's Kishida To Hold Key Talks With PM Modi During 2-day Visit To India From March 20

Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio will pay a visit to India on March 20 and 21 to explore ways to expand bilateral cooperation in a range of areas including trade and investment.

The Japanese PM will hold wide-ranging talks with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi, covering the entire expanse of bilateral ties.

The MEA stated the two leaders will also discuss priorities for India's presidency of G20 and Japan's presidency of the G7.

India-Japan ties amid China's growing influence

One of the key drivers of the India-Japan relationship is their shared concerns about China's growing influence in the region. Both countries see China as a potential threat to their security and are wary of its expansionist policies. As a result, they have sought to deepen their strategic partnership as a means of countering China's rise.

Another important factor in the India-Japan relationship is their shared commitment to democratic values and the rule of law. Both countries see themselves as champions of these values in a region where authoritarianism is on the rise, and they have sought to work together to promote these principles.

Economically, India and Japan are highly complementary. Japan is a technology and innovation powerhouse with advanced manufacturing capabilities, while India is a rapidly growing market with a large and young population. As such, the two countries have sought to deepen economic ties through increased trade and investment, as well as cooperation in areas such as technology transfer and skill development.