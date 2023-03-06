Japan’s Leading Opposition Party Proposes A Bill To Legalise Same Sex Marriage; Know More

On Monday, Japan’s leading opposition party proposed a bill to the country’s parliament to legalise same-sex marriage. The country’s Constitutional Democratic Party, which is known for its pro-LGBTQ leanings, proposed the bill that spurred a public debate over the issue, The Japan Times reported. According to the Japanese news outlet, the party proposed an amendment to the wording of Japan’s Civil Code. When it comes to the definition of marriage in the Civil Code, the concept is based on the premise that “marriage is a union between partners of different sexes”.

Japan is known for its conservative outlook towards same-sex marriage. According to The Japan Times, the Asian country is the only Group of Seven countries that does not legally recognize same-sex marriage or civil unions. However, the issue and plight of sexual minorities have attracted a lot of public attention since Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida sacked one of his secretaries over the issue. Kishida’s aide was heavily criticised when he asserted that he would “not want to live next door” to a person belonging to the LGBTQ community and will not even look at such people. The Executive Deputy President of CDP, Chinami Nishimura, told the reporters, “It is discriminatory that same-sex marriage is not allowed.”

PM Kishida's views on same-sex marriage

According to the Japan Times, in 2019 the predecessor party of CDP jointly proposed a bill with the Japanese Communist Party and the Social Democratic Party to legalise same-sex marriage in the country. However, the Diet session closed without deliberating on the bill and the bill was swept under the carpet. Meanwhile, contrary to its name, the ruling Japanese party, Liberal Democratic Party, has taken a cautious stance on the issue. Some of the members of the party have opposed same-sex marriage stating that it goes against “traditional family values”.

Meanwhile, on January 1, the Japanese PM insisted that the country’s ban on same-sex marriage is not discriminatory. Kishida told the Parliamentary session that the move “could change society as it concerns the lives of the people extensively”. “I don’t think disallowing same-sex couples to marry is unjust discrimination by the state,” the Prime Minister said on March 1. “I believe I do not have a sense of discrimination,” he said. “And I have never stated I’m against it,” he added. The rise of public debate on the issue led to the Prime Minister appointing a special aide for LGBTQ issues and instructing his fellow party members to stay open about the understanding of LGBTQ rights.