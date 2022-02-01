Japan's Lower House Passes Rare Resolution Over Human Rights Abuses In China: Report

On Tuesday, Japan's lower house of Parliament passed a rare resolution where it expressed concern regarding human rights abuses in China's Xinjiang and Hong Kong regions. It highlighted its focus on the issue just days before the start of the Beijing Winter Olympics. The resolution on "serious human rights situations" in Xinjiang and other regions did not specifically accuse China or used the term "human rights abuses." However, it sought Beijing's accountability and the Japanese government's constructive participation, Kyodo News reported.

"We regard modifications to the status quo by force, symbolized in the serious human rights situations, as a threat to the world community," the resolution said, as per the Japanese news outlet. The resolution further mentioned the Xinjiang Uyghur autonomous region, Inner Mongolia, Tibet, Hong Kong as well as several other places and expressed concern over violations of freedom of religion and imprisonment in China. According to the resolution, human rights issues extend beyond a country's internal affairs and are of concern to the entire world community, the report added.

Japan's upper house to adopt similar resolution

According to a senior member of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), the House of Councillors (the upper house) is also likely to pass a similar resolution following the culmination of the Winter Olympics Games. The lower house resolution encouraged the Japanese government to collect data in order to have a full picture of the significant human rights conditions. It also asked the government to collaborate closely with other countries in order to monitor and execute comprehensive measures for the people's safety. The LDP contemplated including the term "denounce human rights abuses" in the resolution, but it was changed after a request from its coalition partner Komeito party, which traditionally values Japan-China relations, as per Kyodo News.

Many countries announced diplomatic boycotts of Beijing Winter Olympics

It is significant to mention here that Human rights violations in China have recently attracted international attention, with many countries such as the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia announcing diplomatic boycotts of the Olympics over the issue. Meanwhile, Japan has also decided not to send a government delegation, instead sending Seiko Hashimoto. He is a member of the House of Councillors and the chairperson of the organising committee for the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, which took place last summer. As per the report, Hashimoto will also be accompanied by two other officials.

Image: AP