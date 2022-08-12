Japan’s Male Minister Tackling Falling Birthrate Tries ‘pregnancy Belly’ To Decipher Issue

In an attempt to tackle the country’s falling birthrate, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida-appointed male minister resorted to having a “pregnancy belly" for a deeper understanding of why the women were choosing not to get pregnant. Former Bank of Japan official Masanobu Ogura, 41, who replaced the female minister Seiko Noda, a mother of one, donned fake pregnancy to bring a “young and fresh perspective” to solve the problem. Whilst he was installed replacing a woman during the recent cabinet shuffle by Japanese PM Kishida, Ogura had attracted widespread backlash for assuming a role that was deemed as "unsuitable" for a man.

Ruling party veteran Seiko NodaIn had vented out for being replaced, condemning the "male-dominated political world" during an interview with the Associated Press. She called out at the “indifference and ignorance” towards the country's plunging birthrate as more and more women were rejecting motherhood. She cautioned that the dip in birth rate could turn into a serious threat to Japan's economy.

Japanese minister tries fake pregnancy body suit weighing about 7.5kg

As Ogura took over, he tried having a “pregnancy belly” to understand the women's issues in accordance with a project that was organised by the youth division of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party in April last year, Bloomberg reported. He was seen carrying a fake pregnancy body suit weighing about 7.5kg and pretended to be pregnant. He announced on social media that he was trying to decipher the difficulties faced by pregnant women, including balancing the home-professional life to address those challenges later by introducing appropriate policies.

In a blog post, the Japanese minister also detailed the difficulties in living with the belly such as physical difficulties and medical issues like back pain. Ogura, who is married, has no children and used the experiment to understand parenting. While some lawmakers condemned his attempt, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida defended his minister saying that he mobilized a “young and fresh perspective” to deeply understand the cause of the declining population. His perspective would help the families raise children and will help resolve pregnant women's issues, the premier of Japan said.