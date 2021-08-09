Japan's Nagasaki Marks 76th Anniversary Of Atomic Bombing, Survivors Pay Homage To Victims

Nagasaki on Monday marked the 76th anniversary of the atomic bombing by the United States on the Japanese city. According to The Associated Press, a ceremony was organised to pay homage to more than 70,000 lives lost. Nagasaki survivors and other participants in the ceremony stood in a moment of silence at 11:02 am, the exact timing of the bombing that took place in Nagasaki on August 9, 1945. The bombing attack on the Japanese city of Nagasaki came three days after the United States made the atomic attack on Hiroshima.

After the bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, Japan surrendered on August 15, ending the second world war. Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga attended the annual ceremony at Nagasaki Peace Park on Monday, August 9. In his address to people, Suga stated that the security environment is severe and global views over nuclear disarmament are divided. Furthermore, he asserted that it remains necessary to remove distrust by having dialogue and forming a mutual ground for discussion.

Speaking at the annual memorial ceremony, Nagasaki Mayor Tomihisa Taue urged the Japanese government to work on building a nuclear-free zone in Northeast Asia. According to AP, he called on the Japanese government and lawmakers to sign the 2017 Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons that took effect in January. The Nagasaki mayor expressed concern about the nuclear states that have backtracked from disarmament efforts and were upgrading nuclear weapons.

"Please look into building a nuclear-weapons-free zone in the Northeast Asia that would create a non-nuclear umbrella instead of a nuclear umbrella and be a step in the direction of a world free of nuclear weapons," AP quoted Taue as saying during his speech.

Taue urged the government of Japan, the United States, and Russia to do more to eliminate nuclear weapons. He also called for substantial progress towards nuclear disarmament made at next year’s Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty conference. The Nagasaki mayor urged Suga’s government to step up medical and welfare support for the aging atomic bombing survivors whose average age is now over 83 years.

In his message to the Nagasaki Peace Memorial on August 9, the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres reaffirmed the full support of the UN to the survivors of the atomic bomb that was dropped by the US. Taking to Twitter, the UN Security-General Guterres stated that even after 76 years, the world remains "under the shadow of the mushroom cloud". He added that only complete elimination of nuclear weapons would "guarantee the prevention of the incalculable suffering they can cause".

76 years after the destruction of Nagasaki, we continue to dwell in the shadow of the mushroom cloud.



Only the total elimination of nuclear weapons will guarantee the prevention the incalculable suffering they can cause.

