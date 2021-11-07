Japan's Nagasaki Peace Park Sets Up Monument For Korean Victims Of US Atomic Bombing

The Japanese city of Nagasaki on November 6 erected a memorial stone in the famous Nagasaki Peace Park to pay homage to thousands of Korean victims of the US atomic bombing in 1945, Japan’s Yonhap news agency reported. Last week, around 500 participants including Japan's former Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga had converged there to pay respect and mark the remembrance of the 76th anniversary of the Nagasaki atomic bombing. Tens of thousands of Korean citizens were killed in the cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki after the United States, during Harry Truman’s presidency, decided to use nuclear weapons on Japan.

The monument was first unveiled at a ceremony in Nagasaki Peace Park to pay homage to the August 9, 1945, atomic bombing casualties. The memorial stone dedication was attended by the South Korean Ambassador to Japan Kang Chang-il, several Nagasaki city council members, and a peace delegation of Japanese high school students during the rainy weather. While the park hosts a memorial set up in1979 by pro-Pyongyang Korean residents and Japanese civic groups, this would be the first time that a stone is commemorated in collaboration with the South Korean government.

Memorial in Nagasaki Peace Park where the names of the A-Bombing victims have been kept. Image: Twitter/@Samurai_Tours

10,000 Koreans died in the US atomic bombing of Nagasaki

Nagasaki’s nuclear attack led by the US had killed nearly 74,000 people, including up to 10,000 Korean residents, and has had devastating impacts on surviving civilians for over several years during the course of their remaining lifetimes. Koreans were brought into the city during Japan's colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula from 1910-45. On August 15, 1945, although, Japan officially surrendered marking the end of WWII and bringing the world peace. According to the Korean news agencies, the first such memorial stone was erected first in Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park in 1970 by the Korean Residents Union in order to honour and recognize the forgotten Korean victims. Memorial services in Hiroshima park are held each year.

Pro-Seoul residents' organization in Nagasaki in May 1994 had requested the Japanese government to construct one more memorial stone in Nagasaki Peace Park, but the plan was stalled as the site was under construction. In 2013, the pro-Seoul residents' organization in Nagasaki formed a committee and made efforts to get the second memorial stone approved with appropriate design, size, and inscription of the stone to pay homage to Koreans.

Image: Twitter/@JPN_PMO/@daisukifood/@ SnufkinJapanes1