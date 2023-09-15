Japan's New Foreign Minister And US State Secy Blinken Discuss China, Russia & North Korea

Japan's newly appointed Foreign Minister, Yoko Kamikawa, held her first phone conversation with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, emphasising the importance of the US-Japan alliance in addressing global challenges. The two leaders discussed several critical issues, including the situations in China, Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and North Korea's missile and nuclear threats, reported Kyodo News.

Kamikawa, who assumed her role following a recent Cabinet reshuffle, expressed the significance of Japan's alliance with the United States, stating, "The alliance with the United States is the linchpin for Japan's diplomacy and security." She described the phone call with Blinken as "an important step" toward building a relationship of trust.

First female Japanese Foreign Minister in two decades

Blinken congratulated Kamikawa on her historic appointment as the first female Japanese foreign minister in approximately two decades. The 70-year-old lawmaker succeeded Yoshimasa Hayashi, who held the position since November 2021.

Congratulations to my good friend Yogi on his productive tenure as @MofaJapan_en Foreign Minister. It was a pleasure working with you to further strengthen the U.S.-Japan Alliance, and the United States thanks you for your leadership in support of Ukraine in the @G7 and @UN. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) September 15, 2023

Kamikawa and Blinken agreed to convene a meeting in New York next week during the annual session of the UN General Assembly. During this meeting, they plan to address critical matters concerning the Japan-US alliance, stating deterrence and response capabilities in the face of an increasingly complex security environment.

Both leaders pledged to collaborate on addressing North Korea's missile and nuclear threats while working together to maintain and strengthen the free and open international order based on the rule of law. Kamikawa informed Blinken of Japan's commitment to these principles as the chair of this year's Group of Seven industrialised nations.

Global concerns: China, Russia & Indo-Pacific security

The discussions between Kamikawa and Blinken come at a time when tensions between major democracies, led by the G-7, and the China-Russia camp have been escalating. The ongoing conflict in Ukraine, initiated by Russia in February last year, and China's growing military activities in the Indo-Pacific region have deepened the divide between these global powers.

In a statement by the US Department of State, it was highlighted that both leaders spoke about the the significance of the US-Japan Alliance in promoting security and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region. The statement also mentioned their commitment to countering North Korea's provocations and Japan's support for Ukraine in the G7 and United Nations.

This phone call marked the first diplomatic engagement for Foreign Minister Kamikawa since assuming her role, reflecting the importance of Japan-US collaboration in addressing global challenges.