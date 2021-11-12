Japan's New Foreign Minister Wants To Conclude Peace Treaty With Russia

In the latest development, Japan's new Foreign Minister, Yoshimasa Hayashi, on Friday, November 12, expressed the intent of the country to resolve the ownership issue of four islands, which include Kunashir, Iturup, Shikotan and Habomai. Hayashi underscored that after the discussions, they would eventually sign a peace treaty with Russia, reported ANI. He further asserted that they would work for it and not shift the responsibility on the generations to come.

Speaking at a news conference, Hayashi informed that the country wants to resolve the issues with Russia. Furthermore, he said that they intend to continue negotiating peace treaty based on existing agreements between the two countries. He mentioned that the agreements that they are working on include the agreement between Russia and Japan in Singapore in 2018.

“As for the peace treaty with Russia, we intend to resolve the issue of the ownership of the four islands and conclude a peace treaty, whitjhout shifting this responsibility on future generations. We will be working on this on the basis of previously reached agreements, ioncluding the agreement secured in Singapore in 2018,” ANI quoted Hayashi as saying at a news conference.

Yoshimasa Hayashi emphasises on developing relations with Russia

Yoshimasa Hayashi in his first press conference after his appointment as Foreign Minister stressed on developing ties with Russia in various areas, including politics, economy and culture, reported TASS. He underscored that they want to build a relationship with Japan for the 'benefit of national interests'. Reportedly, Russia and Japan for decades have been discussing signing a peace treaty between two countries.

Hayashi stresses on mending ties with South Korea

Earlier on Thursday, November 11, Yoshimasa Hayashi, Japan's new Foreign Minister, highlighted the importance of mending strained ties with South Korea and ramping up regional security cooperation. He also urged Seoul to give acceptable solutions to the country's long-running historical disputes, reported the Yonhap news agency. Hayashi described South Korea as Japan's 'vital neighbour' and stated that the strained bilateral ties should not be allowed to continue anymore. According to him, trilateral security cooperation between Tokyo, Seoul, and Washington is critical in dealing with North Korea's mounting threat and strengthening regional stability.

