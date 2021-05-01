Japan's Northeastern Coast Hit By Strong Earthquake; No Tsunami Warning Issued

A strong earthquake on May 1 struck off Japan’s northeastern coast but no tsunami warning was issued, Japanese and US authorities said with no immediate reports of damage. According to Associated Press, the Japan Meteorological Agency said that the quake measured 6.6 and hit a depth of 60 kilometres. The US Geological Survey, on the other hand, put the preliminary magnitude at 6.8.

USGS said that the midmorning earthquake hit at a depth of 47 kilometres in the Pacific, off Ishinomaki, Miyagi prefecture, near the epicentre of the huge March 2011 quake that triggered a towering tsunami, killing more than 18,000 people. Further, the two agencies also said that there was no tsunami risk following the jolt, which produced string shaking along parts of the eastern coast and was also felt in Tokyo. The Meteorological Agency has, however, warned that strong aftershocks may hit the region in about a week, adding that expected bad weather may trigger landslides following the latest ground shaking.

No casualties have been reported and public broadcaster NHK said that there were no immediate reports of damage. Two people were slightly injured after windows were broken at a station in Onagawa, Miyagi. A woman in her 80s was also treated in hospital after she fell at a supermarket in Fukushima.

Shinkansen bullet trains suspended

No major disruption in transportation was reported, although Shinkansen bullet trains were temporarily suspended for safety checks and some local lines were delayed, the East Japan Railway Co. said. Japan’s Nuclear Regulation Authority said no abnormalities were reported at nuclear plants, including the Fukushima Daiichi, which melted down following the 2011 disaster. The country is regularly hit by quakes and has strict construction regulations intended to ensure buildings can withstand strong tremors.

Meanwhile, back in March, a 7.2 magnitude earthquake had also hit Japan’s capital Tokyo. Nearly 7,000 residents in Watari town were asked to evacuate their homes after authorities issued tsunami warnings. Several towns in the prefecture were hit by a power outage, causing a blackout. The earthquake prompted authorities to immediately check on the nuclear power plants across the country.

