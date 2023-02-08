Japan's Plan To Domestically Manufacture Commercial Airplane Fails After Years Of Setbacks

Japan has given up on its plan to construct its first domestic passenger jet, the SpaceJet, due to technical difficulties and increasing costs. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has announced that it will be abandoning the project, which was initially launched in 2008, but has failed to meet its target delivery date and has not been able to demonstrate enough financial viability. According to a report from the Guardian, the SpaceJet was intended to be a regional jet with the capacity to carry less than 100 passengers on short flights and the expectation was that it will bring about a new era for Japan's aviation sector. However, the project faced numerous obstacles and was temporarily suspended in October 2020 as a result of further technical issues and a decrease in demand for new aircraft caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries is halting its passenger jet development project due to various issues, including air conditioning defects, software problems, and difficulties obtaining cooperation from global partners. The company's president admitted that the firm lacked the expertise to develop passenger jets and that further funding was needed to get the design approved. The decision to halt the project was also influenced by North American regulations, pilot shortages, and the need for decarbonisation solutions. Despite initially attracting 450 orders from companies like Japan Airlines and All Nippon Airways, many of these orders were cancelled. Some experts believe the company was too confident in its ability to build a passenger jet despite having manufactured only fighter planes during World War II. The decision will not have a significant financial impact on the company.

Europe and US dominate global airplane manufacturing

Europe and US dominate commerial airplane manufacturing. These areas of the world have spent decades manufacturing airplanes and they do not intend to transfer the technology they have to other companies, who will in the future end up competing with them. Inability to manufacture aeroplanes that can compete with American and European companies is a significant point of vulnerability for other nations. It appears that Japan was aware of this and intended to rectify it but failed.