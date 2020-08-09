Japan's PM Abe To Refrain From Visiting Shrine On 75th War Anniversary

On August 8, Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe said that he would “refrain” from visiting the war associated Yasukuni shrine on the 75th anniversary of Japan's defeat in World War II, according to a news agency report. Instead, he would adhere to practices of dispatching the present to the shrine as an aide, bestowing offerings as per his usual customs. Symbolic to the WWII Japanese soldiers, the site has been an issue of controversy due to the conflict’s legacy in East Asia.

According to reports, Abe’s cancellation for the visit is intended to avoid flaming tensions with South Korea and China, as the shrine honours 14 men convicted as Class A war criminals after World War II. A news agency report confirmed him saying that he would make a ritual offering to the shrine out of his personal expenses as the leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party only. Abe’s previous visit to the shrine was in December 2013 after he resumed office as the Prime Minister. The shrine, as viewed by the other countries, is a landmark of militarist past and war atrocities.

Japan scrapped visit of Xi Jinping

Last month, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s ruling party urged the government to scrap the visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to Japan following Beijing’s imposition of a new national security law for Hong Kong, a news agency reported. “Under the current situation where grave concerns have been expressed from the international community about the principles of freedom, human rights, the democracy we have no choice but to urge the government to cancel President Xi Jinping’s state visit to Japan,” the Liberal Democratic Party said in its resolution, the report quoted party diplomatic panel chief Yasuhide Nakayama as saying. Further, the statement from the party read that China must address the concerns of the international community, and the Japanese government should call out China “more assertively”.

