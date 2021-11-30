Japan's PM And EU Council President Pledge To Collaborate For Open Indo-Pacific Area

During telephonic conversations on November 29, Monday, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and European Council President Charles Michel agreed to collaborate on efforts to establish a free and open Indo-Pacific area, Kyodo News reported, according to the Japanese Foreign Ministry. The two spoke for around 20 minutes and discussed China and North Korea, as well as global issues such as climate change. PM Fumio Kishida expressed regret that he could not meet with Michel in person and suggested that they meet for more substantive conversations at a time that is convenient for all parties, according to the ministry.

Kishida praised the bloc's September ratification of a new Indo-Pacific policy, which calls for increased trade and investment with Taiwan, according to Kyodo News. Kishida and Michel also agreed to increase economic cooperation in the fields of digital and green technologies, cybersecurity, and supply chain stability, in accordance with a Japan-EU economic partnership agreement that went into force in 2019, according to the foreign ministry of Japan. Michel had intended to travel to Tokyo on Monday to speak with Kishida but was forced to cancel the trip due to rising cases of COVID-19.

Kishida to consider "all options" to protect Japan from North Korea & China

Japan has been striving to strengthen ties with the European Union in order to counter China's expanding military and economic strength. Tokyo has grown increasingly concerned about what it sees as unilateral attempts to change the status quo in regional waterways. Due to increasing threats from China and North Korea, Kishida, earlier this month, reiterated his commitment to exlpore "all options" including gaining enemy base strike capability, according to various media reports.

With North Korea continuing to test-fire ballistic missiles while advancing its capability, and China pursuing a military buildup and increasingly assertive activity in the region, Kishida said at his first troop review that the security situation in the region is rapidly changing and that "the reality is severer than ever", Al-Jazeera reported. Earlier this month, Kishida's Cabinet authorised a 770 billion yen ($6.8 billion) request for an additional defence budget until March to speed up the procurement of missiles, anti-submarine rockets, and other weapons amid growing worry over China, Russia, and North Korea's military activities.

(With inputs from agencies)

Image: Twitter