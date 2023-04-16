Japan's PM Fumio Kishida Pledges Maximum Security For G7 Meet After 'smoke Bomb' Attack

On Sunday, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida vowed to ensure maximum security during the G7 meeting which is scheduled to take place next month. The proclamation by the Japanese PM came just a day after he survived a bomb attack at one of his campaign rallies. After the incident occurred, the authorities captured the suspect. The Saturday incident was horrific and reminiscent of the assassination of ex-Japanese PM Shinzo Abe. The upcoming G7 summit will be even more significant since it will be organised in the Japanese city of Hiroshima.

“Japan as a whole must strive to provide maximum security during the dates of the summit and other gatherings of dignitaries from around the world,” Kishida asserted, as per the report by CNN. The comment came after US Secretary Antony Blinken began his three-day talks in the central Japanese town of Karuizawa, located in the Nagano prefecture. Not only this, intense campaigning is underway as Japan’s nationwide local elections are inching closer.

During his conversation with the local reporters, the Japanese Prime Minister made it clear that the attack would not undermine or disrupt the democratic process established in the country. “Violent acts taking place during elections, which are the basis of democracy, can never be tolerated,” Kishida asserted. “What is important is to carry through this election to the end. It is important for our country and for our democracy that the voice of the voters is clearly expressed through the election,” he told the media from his official residence in Tokyo.

Threat to politicians in a region least associated with violence

Prior to the assassination of ex-PM Shinzo Abe, Japan has been rarely associated with violence, guns and wars. The devastation caused by the Second World War, made the Japanese realise that guns are never a solution. Hence, the recent instances against the former and the current Japanese PM raise alarms and concerns about what lies ahead. Following the Saturday incident, Kishida had to abandon his speech midway in which he was speaking about the ruling party’s candidate. The candidate was contesting in the by-election in Wakayama. While Kishida was left unhurt, the incident sent shockwaves across Japan.