Japan’s newly inducted Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Friday, 22 October extended his sympathies to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the aftermath of devastating floods and landslides in Uttarakhand and Kerala. Kishida’s message was shared by the official Twitter account of Japan’s embassy in India. “I am saddened to learn that the flooding and landslides that occurred in the State of Uttarakhand and the State of Kerala as a result of heavy rain have led to the loss of many precious lives and left many people unaccounted for," read Kishida's sympathy message.

"On behalf of the Government and people of Japan, I extend my heartfelt condolences for the victims and their bereaved families. I also express sympathy to those who suffered, and pray for the quickest possible reconstruction of the affected areas," Kishida said. He further asserted that Japan will continue to stand with India as the country tackles to overcome the challenging times.

Japan's PM Kishida issued his sympathy message to PM @narendramodi on the damages due to the flooding and landslides caused by the heavy rain which hit Uttarakhand and Kerala. pic.twitter.com/dLJ2yOnoAO — Embassy of Japan in India (@JapaninIndia) October 22, 2021

Rainfall, flash floods in Kerala & Uttarakhand

As per the PTI report, the death toll in Uttarakhand due to heavy rainfall triggered flash floods has mounted to 65, while in Kerala, more than 40 people have lost their lives. Uttarakhand authorities issued fresh warnings on Thursday as the region continues to be battered by a heavy spell of precipitation. At least five tourists have also died in the Kumaon region. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday said that he will contribute his entire salary for the month of October 2021 towards Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF) in the wake of the devastation that the state witnessed.



Union Home Minister Amit Shah conducted an aerial survey of Uttarakhand's devastated areas to take stock of the situation which the state government has reportedly pegged at Rs 7,000 crore.

उत्तराखंड में आई प्राकृतिक आपदा से प्रभावित क्षेत्रों का हवाई सर्वेक्षण कर वहां हुए नुकसान व निरंतर चल रहे राहत कार्यों की समीक्षा की।



मोदी जी के नेतृत्व में केंद्र व राज्य सरकार और सभी बचाव एजेंसियों के समन्वय व समय पर मिली चेतावनी से हम जान माल की हानि को काफी हद तक कम कर पाए। pic.twitter.com/lGyWk3aGAU — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 21, 2021

Following heavy downpour in Kerala, the weathermen issued an ‘Orange alert’ for at least eight districts including Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kannur.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has stated that India received 41% more rainfall than the normal from 1 to 21 October with Uttarakhand alone recording over five times the normal precipitation. Additionally, while Uttarakhand recorded 192.6mm rainfall against 35.3mm from 1 to 20 October, Kerala received 445.1mm of rainfall during that period against the usual 303.4mm.

