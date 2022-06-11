Japan's PM Kishida Says Russia's War In Ukraine 'will Affect Every Country In The World'

As the all-out Russian assault on Ukraine escalated to day 108, Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Friday stated that the "war" will have a stifling impact on "every country of the world." In his keynote speech at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, PM Kishida flagged that the ongoing war in Ukraine could provoke war in East Asia. "Ukraine today may be East Asia tomorrow," he said, adding that he feels a strong sense of urgency given the rapidly changing geopolitical scenario in Europe, Nikkei Asia reported.

Speaking on the topic of 'Fundamentally reinforcing Japan's own Defence Capabilities', the Japanese PM outlined that in the wake of the ongoing war, Tokyo has decided to "shift its policy towards Russia." He further reaffirmed his commitment to stay united with the interns community in efforts to impose stronger sanctions against Russia. "I seek to build a stable international order through dialogue, not confrontation," the Japanese leader said. Lambasting Russian President Vladimir Putin, Kishida stated that the world must be prepared to prevent the emergence of an "entity that tramples on the peace and security of other countries without honouring the rules," Nikkei Asia reported.

Japan pledges to bolster security role to thwart threats in Asia-Pacific

Noting the growing threats from China, North Korea, and now Russia, Kishida in Singapore vowed to beef up Japan's security and diplomatic role in an attempt to tackle potential security threats. He also emphasised that Tokyo will consider acquiring preemptive strike capability in response to the increasingly assertive actions of North Korea, China, and Russia in the Europe and Asia-Pacific region. Critics, as quoted by the Associated Press, said that Kishida's controversial plan would violate Japan's war-renouncing Constitution. He also promoted a "free and open Indo-Pacific region", including security and economic framework...as counter to China's rise and called for increased cooperation among regional partners.

Kishida highlights role of QUAD in promoting 'free and open' Indo-Pacific

The QUAD group, which includes the United States, India, Japan, and Australia, is playing an important role in promoting a free and open Indo-Pacific, said Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. He urged like-minded countries to increase their investment in the strategically important region in the face of China's growing belligerence. He recalled that during their latest meeting in Tokyo in May, the leaders of the QUAD or Quadrilateral Security Dialogue promised to spend more than USD 50 billion on infrastructure assistance and investment in the Indo-Pacific over the next five years, which will be critical for the region's prosperity.

(Image: AP)