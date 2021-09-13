Japan's Vaccination Drive Nearing Other Developed Nations With 50% Population Inoculated

On Sunday, September 12, Japan's Minister in Charge of the Coronavirus response informed that the country has inoculated more than 50% of its population with two shots of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to Kyodo News. Drawing a comparison with Britain and France, two major European countries, Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura stated that if the vaccination moves at the current pace it will surpass 60% people vaccinted by the end of September. He said that the government also aims to fully vaccinate eligible people by November. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), Japan has successfully administered more than 127,420,574 shots despite the shortage of jabs and widespread vaccine scepticism. The country started its vaccination programme in the month of February this year with frontline workers first in line followed by people aged 65 and above.

After witnessing a rise in Delta variant cases last month, the new cases have been decreasing in the country. On Sunday, Japan reported a total of 7,200 new cases - falling below 8,000 for the first time since July 27. Out of 7,200 cases, Osaka Prefecture reported a maximum number of cases with 1,147 and the capital Tokyo reported 1,067 new cases, reported the Kyodo News. Meanwhile, a state of emergency will be extended in at least 18 prefectures including Tokyo, the government is also studying a roadmap for easing restrictions around November when the majority of Japanese residents are expected to be fully immune. Last month, after contaminations were reported in some unused vials, Japan's health ministry had suspended the use of around 1.63 million doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine, reported The Associated Press (AP).

Japan's PM criticised for holding Olympic games amid pandemic

It should be noted here that earlier Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga had faced criticism for being overly optimistic about vaccine efficacy and holding the Olympics and Paralympics despite surging health concerns and public interest. According to The AP, the COVID cases had tripled in Tokyo since the games began. It also reported that the support rate for the Suga-led government has plummeted to below 30% in August from about 70% in September last year. Last month, Japanese novelist Haruki Murakami in his monthly radio show criticised PM Suga for failing to contain the spread of Coronavirus in the country. He had accused Suga of ignoring the COVID surge and public concerns about the pandemic.

Image: @Yasutoshi Nishimura/Twitter/PTI/Representative