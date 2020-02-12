The Debate
JCB Cranes Play Tic-tac-toe At Work, Netizens Want To Know The Winner

Rest of the World News

A video of two JCB cranes playing tic-tac-toe at an unknown worksite is making rounds on the internet and netizens are interested in knowing the winner.

A video of two JCB cranes playing tic-tac-toe at an unknown worksite is making rounds on the internet and netizens are interested in knowing the winner between them. GAMINGbible, gaming news and entertainment platform, shared a video on its Instagram account in which two crane operators can be seen playing the favourite childhood pastime game tic-tac-toe through their cranes.

GAMINGbible posted the video with the caption, “Hard day at work 😅” and has already received more than 240k views within three days. In the video, the cranes can be seen at a site with the usual red barricades in place. The operators can be seen playing tic-tac-toe as other vehicles pass in the background ride past it. The crane operators drew the lines for the tic-tac-toe game and they can be seen marking crosses and naughts on it. However, instead of drawing naughts, the crane operator draws a line, owing to the equipment restrictions.

'Taxpayers' money for tic-tac-toe'

Netizens were excited to know the winner while many took jibe that such games delay the construction work. “Thats why thinks take 8 months to complete instead of 8 weeks lol,” commented a user. “So taxpayers money is spent on naughts and crosses,” wrote another one.

Read: NCP's Nawab Malik Commandeers JCB To Forcibly Open Mumbai Flyover

Social media also wondered if it will be the norm when machines will take over humans. “That's how it starts, first their playing naughts and crosses then they take over the world!” commented a user. “I can't be the only one that wants to know who won 🤔,” replied another user.

While this can be considered as a creative way to use cranes, it has also been misused in the past for several crimes. In Ireland last year, a group of masked robbers used a JCB crane to rip out an ATM from a building.

Read: Chihuahua With 'raised Eyebrow' Breaks Internet, Netizens Compare It To Disney Villain

Read: JCB Crane Used To Steal ATM Machine In Ireland; Netizens React

