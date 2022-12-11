Jersey 'gas' Explosion: Rescue Teams Move Into 'recovery Operation' As No Survivors Found

After a powerful explosion rocked residential flats in Jersey, at least three people were reported dead, with more than 10 people still missing. However, Chief Minister of Jersey, Kristina Moore, told the BBC that the rescue team has now moved into a "recovery operation" after finding no signs of life. The recovery operation means the process of locating and retrieving bodies, particularly after an explosion or natural disaster.

As many as nine residents were reported to be present inside the block before the blast occurred in St. Helier on Saturday morning. The rescue team is searching to recover the remaining six residents.

#BREAKING| 3 killed, several missing after explosion on Channel island of Jersey, France.



Jersey Blast: Rescue team starts 'recovery operation' after finding no survivors

The Chief of Jersey Police, Robin Smith, confirmed that the search and rescue operation has been moved to a recovery operation, and this decision was taken after completing a detailed assessment using the specialist K9 units. The investigation team is still trying to find out the cause of the explosion, with an investigation operation underway.

"It is with sadness that I am confirming that the search and rescue operation has been moved to a recovery operation. Disaster victim identification strategies are in place, and specialist officers are surveying the scene with fire and ambulance services and tactical advisers from urban search and rescue," said Smith.

Speaking to the BBC, Moore said she was woken by the sound of a blast. "Across the island, you could hear this extraordinary sound. It was not quite clear what it was, but it certainly woke me and many others up. We're all absolutely devastated and really concerned for the people who are involved and for those whose lives have been lost," she said. "Those families will get the answers they need," Moore added.

According to reports, the residents had called the fire service on Friday night around 8:30 pm complaining about the gas smell. Hours later, a powerful explosion occurred that completely destroyed a three-story building, claiming the lives of three residents and causing damage to a nearby building.

Dominic Raab extends condolence over Jersey blast

Meanwhile, taking to Twitter, UK Justice Secretary and Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab said he was "deeply saddened" by the incident. "I commend the work of the emergency services responding and we stand ready to support in any way we can," he said.

