Jerusalem: 2000-year-old Hasmonean Artifacts Discovered On Last Day Of Hanukkah

In a significant discovery, police discovered ancient archaeological artefacts, dating back to the Hasmonean era, in east Jerusalem on Sunday, the last day of Hanukkah-- the Jewish 'Festival of Lights'. Local media reported that the artefacts were discovered from the residence of a 30-year-old man who has been arrested and is being interrogated. The penalty for looting antique artefacts can carry a prison sentence of up to five years in Jerusalem.

The artefacts, that were examined by Israel's Antiquities Authority (IAA), included an oil candle from the Hasmonean era-- the dynasty of Judea from 140 BCE to 37 BCE, a coin dated back to the time of the last Hasmonean king Antigonus II Mattathias, and a biblical-era seal ring with ancient Hebrew inscriptions, The Jerusalem Post reported, quoting police officials.

Hanukkah: The Jewish Festival of Lights

The discovery holds special significance, as the festival of Hanukkah celebrates the victory of the Hasmoneans over the Seleucid Empire, leading to the establishment of independent Jewish rulership. Jews commemorate the recovery of Jerusalem and subsequent inscription of the Second Temple at the beginning of the Maccabean Revolt against the Seleucid Empire during Hanukkah.

Notably, this isn't the first such archaeological discovery in recent months. Earlier in November, Israeli archaeologists made another similar discovery. Israel's archaeological department said they found a fortress from the Hellenistic period, which was damaged and set on fire by the Hasmoneans, i24 News reported. Archaeological officials told i24 News that the ruins were discovered in Israel’s Lachish Forest. "The excavation site provides tangible evidence of the Hanukkah stories," officials told i24 News.

