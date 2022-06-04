Jerusalem Marks Pride Month With Annual Parade; Knesset Members Attend

Hundreds of thousands of LGBTQ members marched through the streets in Jerusalem earlier this week as the city witnessed its annual pride parade. Ahead of Thursday's rainbow march, the organisers, as well as members of the LGBTQ community, had received violent threats, however, there no notorious incidents were reported. Notably, Muslims constitute a considerable population of the city, most of whom condemn homosexuality, basing their argument on Islamic law.

According to the Times of Israel, at least 7,000 participants marched from Liberty Bell Park, cross ding up Keren Hayesod and King George streets to Independence Park. The event was the 20th Pride Parade in Jerusalem-a city which has been a bone of contestation between Jews and Arabs for decades. In a first, members of the Israeli parliament (Knesset) also joined the parade.

'Basic rights'

"Twenty years ago, as [police] commander of the Jerusalem district, I had the honour to first authorize the pride parade in Jerusalem, and now I am here as speaker of the Knesset. A real closure," Knesset speaker Mickey Levy said. “You are entitled to love who you want, you are entitled to marry who you love, you are entitled to raise a family like anyone else. These are not privileges, these are basic rights for every citizen in the country,” Levy further said, adding that he was “shocked” by threats of violence. Notably, before the march, Israeli law enforcers detained at least 10 people on suspicion of creating violence during the parade.

Meanwhile, Israel’s Public Security Minister Omer said, “a victory of light over darkness, a victory of sanity over extremism.” He lamented that police were forced to provide security at the “colourful and beautiful” event, “instead of protecting citizens from crime and terror.”

Meanwhile, the violence between Israelis and Palestinians has seen an uptick in recent days. Jerusalem has been a flashpoint for decades. The 125.1 sq km city holds prime significance in three major Abrahamic religion-Judaism, Islam and Christianity, has been used as political bait for decades and triggered a dozen wars. The city of Jerusalem is also significant to Palestine’s struggle for statehood. The Palestinian National Authority claims all of East Jerusalem, including the Temple Mount, as the capital of the State of Palestine.

