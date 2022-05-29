Jerusalem On Edge Ahead Of Controversial Flag March In Wake Of Recent Communal Clashes

As thousands of Jews descended the streets for its annual Flag March, Israel braced for potential escalation amid an already stormy situation in Jerusalem. The Israeli government on Saturday deployed troops near the Al-Aqsa mosque after a small group of Palestinian people barricaded themselves and pelted stones at the stationed officers, Jerusalem Post reported.

An air of tension loomed as the situation between Israel and Palestine remained highly charged following back-to-back deadly clashes between the two sides.

What is Israel's annual Flag March?

For the unversed, the annual Flag March is an event when Jews hold a procession through Muslim areas in Jerusalem's Old City. It takes place on Israel's Jerusalem Day, which is when Israel annexed East Jerusalem in 1967. Israel considers the East Jerusalem region as an integral part of its territory, according to NRC, an idea slammed by Palestinians.

The Jewish processions pass through the Damascus Gate, Jaffa Gate, and Armenian quarters and later converge at Western Hall in the Jewish quarter, which also remained the route for this year, BBC reported.

Last year, a colossal conflict erupted on Jerusalem Day and lasted for 11 days. The conflict killed over 200 and severely injured many more, after Palestinian militants, Hamas, launched airstrikes on Israel. The war ended after a ceasefire brokered by Egypt. Nevertheless, sporadic clashes and relentless fighting since the end of last year have left the agreement under a heap of debris.

According to reports, flag-waving Jewish nationalists have emerged on the streets, erupting fear of re-igniting violence. Ahead of the march, the group issued a statement calling it Palestinians in Gaza, West Bank and Jerusalem "to rise up to defend Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa mosque."

Palestinians barricade Al-Aqsa as Jews ascend to Temple Mount

Close to 500 Israelis, on Sunday, visited the compound of Al-Aqsa mosque on Temple Mount ahead of the "controversial" Flag March, Jerusalem Post reported. Palestinian rioters attacked the group with chairs, rocks and fireworks, they barricaded the mosque compound and rained stones on the security forces from the windows of the holy site.

The escalation comes as tensions between Israel and Palestine have led to the death of dozens of militants, civilians, and military, including the veteran Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh on May 11. She was shot dead during her reporting on Israeli Military Operations in the occupied West Bank. While Palestine purported that she was shot "with the aim of killing", Israel has refuted the claims as a "blatant lie." Palestine has refused to engage in a joint probe in order to end the debate on Akleh's death to determine if she was killed by Palestinian militants or Israeli soldiers.

