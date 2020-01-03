Jewish MP Praised For Refusing To Back Down From Saying It’s OK To 'kick Nazis In The Head

Jewish MP Charlotte Nichols who tweeted back in October saying that the football fans who were making Nazi salutes in Glasgow should “get their head kicked in”, has once again defended her language for which she has been praised by netizens. Her October tweet was sent before Nichols was an MP or a parliamentary candidate, however, on election night she refused to apologise for the remarks. While speaking to an international media outlet Nichols said that as a Jewish person whose grandfather fought in World war II, she doesn't believe that fascism has to be physically confronted.

I hope every single one of them gets their heads kicked in by the good folk of Glasgow. https://t.co/5JXSofOdnV — Charlotte Nichols (@charlotte2153) October 24, 2019

In an interview with a media outlet, Nichols was yet again asked about the remark and she once again defended her language. She reportedly said that the idea of people doing fascist salutes on the streets of Britain desecrates the memory of every single person in the military who fought in World War II against it. She further also added that it also desecrates the memory of all of the people around the world who have been murdered by fascists. She added that one shouldn't be doing Nazi salutes on the streets of Britain if they don't want their head kicked.

Warrington North’s new MP @charlotte2153 says she’s not going to apologise for saying Lazio supporters doing Nazi salutes should “get their heads kicked in”. Says “sometimes fascism needs to be physically confronted”. I asked about the abuse she’s had in the campaign too: pic.twitter.com/gmvt56LBje — Phil McCann (@phi1mccann) December 16, 2019

READ: Turkish Private Jet Firm Says Planes Used 'illegally' In Ghosn Escape

Netizens support Nichols

After the interview was reported by a blog called 'Guido Fawkes', netizens have been criticising the blogger and have also been sending the Labour MP support for her remarks

READ: Lawyer Says Ghosn Filled With 'combative' Spirit

Seriously???



She is a Jewish MP saying she would kick Nazi heads in - what is the issue here?



It's so transparent that Guido Fawkes was so vocal on Labour antisemitism - yet when a Jewish Labour MP says she'd beat up a Nazi they're presenting it as alarming. https://t.co/V4WXbtS2Zc — Nadine Batchelor-Hunt (@nadinebh_) January 2, 2020

"Nazis should have their heads kicked in" is only controversial if you're ambivalent about genocide — jewdⒶs // ייִדהודה (@jewdas) January 2, 2020

READ: Video: Bear Cub Refuses To Let Go Of Man Who Rescued Him, Internet All Hearts

READ: Fires Surround Rosedale Residents Stranded On Beach