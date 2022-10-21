Jewish Settlers Storm Town And Pepper Spray Israeli Soldiers In West Bank

Jewish settlers entered a Palestinian town in the West Bank and started pelting stones at Palestinians, the Israeli military said on Thursday.

According to a statement by the Israeli military mentioned in a report by NBC news, the settlers started using pepper spray on Israel's soldiers when the soldiers tried to disperse them. The incident occurred late Wednesday (local time) and it comes at the heel of a surge in Israeli-Palestinian tensions in the region. In recent days, the region has witnessed raids by Israelis into the West Bank and a rise in Palestinians carrying out shooting attacks on Israelis.

Palestinians have reportedly launched a general strike in the West Bank after the death of an alleged Palestinian attacker. The incident occurred near Huwara, which is a Palestinian town close to the city of Nablus in the northern parts of the West Bank. Palestinian extremists have taken up arms in this region as they consider Israel their enemy and don't trust the Palestinian leadership. These extremists have carried out multiple roadside shooting attacks in recent weeks. The Jewish settlers started attacking Palestinians with stones in reaction to the recent shooting attacks by the Palestinian extremists.

UN expresses concern

The military’s chief of staff Lt. Gen. Aviv Kohavi said that he condemns the violence. A 20-year-old Jewish settler has been arrested and the NBC reports state that more arrests will be carried out. According to a statement by the UN, more than 18 Jewish people have died as a result of shooting attacks by Palestinians. The United Nations Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Tor Wennesland said, "It is necessary to reduce tensions immediately to open the way for decisive initiatives aimed at creating a viable political horizon between the two sides," as per reports from Xinhua.

"The fragility of the situation underscores the urgency of changing the dynamics on the ground while addressing the underlying security and political issues that fuel the current instability," added Wennesland. Tensions between Israelis and Palestinians had been rising since March 2022, when Israeli troops increased the number of military operations they carry out against Palestinian extremists. Jewish settlers may have started pelting stones because Jewish people who generally settle in these areas, have a more hardline worldview, in comparison to Jewish people from say Tel Aviv. From their point of view, the IDF soldiers don't act with sufficient harshness.