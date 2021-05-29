Jimmy Lai Given New Prison Sentence Of 14 Months Over Unauthorised Hong Kong Protests

Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai who is currently in jail has been sentenced to another 14 months of imprisonment for organizing an unauthorized assembly on October 1, 2019, the 70th anniversary of the founding of communist China. Approximately 1.7 million people marched in these protests. Lai, who founded the Apple Daily newspaper, faced three charges over his involvement in the demonstrations.

Others found guilty in the case include politician and barrister Martin Lee. The 82-year-old was born before Hong Kong became independent from British rule and has been a staunch supporter of democracy. In the 1990s, he launched the city’s largest opposition- Democratic Party, earning him the moniker of ‘Father of Democracy.’ Others convicted in the case include prominent barrister Margaret Ng and veteran democrats Lee Cheuk-yan, Yeung Sum, Albert Ho, Leung Kwok-hung, Cyd Ho, Au Nok-hin, and Leung Yiu-Chung.

Lai is a prominent face in Hong Kong’s pro-democracy movement who has been arrested and released several times. Initially, detained in December last year, Lai was freed on bail. However, soon after that, the government critic was again sentenced to prison by the city state’s top court.

What led to the protest in 2019?

Hong Kong’s legislature had passed a bill amending electoral laws that drastically reduces the public’s ability to vote and increases the number of pro-Beijing lawmakers making decisions for the city. The protests in 2019 were driven by anger over a now-withdrawn extradition bill that would have allowed people in Hong Kong to be extradited to mainland China for trial. A new national security law imposed by China is now widely seen as aimed at tightening control over Hong Kong.

