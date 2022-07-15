Joe Biden Affirms His Commitment For 'two-state Solution' During Visit To West Bank

During his visit to the West Bank, US President Joe Biden stressed that he remains committed to a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. "My commitment to that goal of a two-state solution has not changed. The Palestinian people deserve a state of their own that's independent, sovereign, viable and contiguous," he said at a press conference in Palestine. American leader also signed an agreement with the Israeli authorities related to the Palestinian issue, as he pushed for peace even if “the ground is not ripe” to restart negotiations.

Speaking at a press conference in Bethlehem alongside Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas Biden reiterated his commitment to the “two states” solution underlining Israel’s 1967 border that was demarcated with “mutual agreement." Biden stressed that it is the “best way to achieve equal measures of security, prosperity, freedom and democracy for the Palestinians as well as Israelis."

US to continue working toward negotiating peace: Biden

"We'll continue to work toward a lasting negotiated peace between Israel and the Palestinian people," Biden said. "Israel must remain an independent democratic and Jewish state. The ultimate guarantee and guarantor of the Jewish people, not only in Israel but the entire world. I believe that to my core," he furthermore stressed. "The best way to achieve that, remains a two-state solution for two peoples, both of whom have deep and ancient roots in this land living side-by-side in peace and security, both states fully respecting the equal rights of their citizens," said Biden.

American president also emphasized the issue of antisemitism. "The scourge of antisemitism still marches around the world. We must never forget the horrors to which an unchecked hatred can lead. That's why I wanted to visit Yad Vashem when I landed, to bear witness and remember and renew our vow of 'never again," he said at the conference during his Middle East tour. In Palestine, Biden sympathized with the Palestinians, saying that they are hurting now.

"You can just feel it. Your grief and frustration. In the United States, we can feel it," said Biden as he announced $316 million in financial assistance. "United States and my administration will not give up on bringing the Palestinians and the Israelis, both sides, closer together," he said.

"Palestinian people deserve a state of their own that's independent, sovereign, viable and contiguous. Two states for two peoples, both of whom have deep and ancient roots in this land, living side by side in peace and security," said US President Joe Biden speaking alongside Palestine's President Mahmoud Abbas. Biden also visited East Jerusalem Hospital Network where he pledged financial assistance worth $100 million to boost healthcare for the Palestinians. Additionally, he also promised $201 million for the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees to be approved later by Congress.