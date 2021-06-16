Joe Biden And Putin Won't Hold Joint Press Conference After Summit, Here's Why

US President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin have finished the first round of their summit and while the talks are still underway, reports suggest that the two leaders will not hold a joint press conference. As Biden and Putin have a range of issues on the table amid the soar US-Russia relationship, the leaders are expected to talk for at least four or five hours before the meeting concludes. However, a joint press conference is off the cards. The absence of a joint statement is reportedly not surprising because the summit comes nearly six months after Biden acquired the White House and till now, his relationship with Putin has been contentious. US President, earlier this year even agreed to the Russian President is a “killer.”

Why Biden-Putin will not hold joint press conference?

Following Wednesday’s private meetings, which are underway at the time of writing this article, Biden will deliver his own message to the reporters about the talks without the ‘pressure’ of reportedly speaking alongside an adversary. Hence, as per the reports, the US and Russian President will hold a separate press conference in order to avoid the duelling messages from the press regarding the relationship between both nations.

Reportedly, the decision to abstain from a joint press conference was pushed by White House officials. CNN reported that US officials said that the Russian side had pushed for a joint press conference during negotiations about the Biden-Putin summit. Reportedly, US resisted because the officials did not want to give the Russian leader a platform like he previously had following the 2018 summit with former US President Donald Trump in Helsinki.

Further, officials said that they were well aware of Putin’s desire to showcase himself in front of the reporters that he had gotten the better of a US president and hence, sought to avoid the situation that devolved into a tit-for-tat playing out in public. The media publication cited sources familiar with a discussion about the summit saying that the decision comes at the advice of a group of Russia experts who met with Biden earlier this month.

Explaining the decision, Biden had said on Sunday, “This is not a contest about who can do better in front of a press conference or try to embarrass each other.”

IMAGE: AP